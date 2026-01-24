Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Orchid has a total market cap of $21.98 million and $1.31 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,214,634.42799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.02197033 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $1,489,972.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

