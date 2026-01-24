Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Price Hits $0.0019

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Mother Iggy has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $207.37 thousand worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mother Iggy token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mother Iggy has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mother Iggy Profile

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides. Mother Iggy’s official website is www.mother.fun.

Mother Iggy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.00190588 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $197,231.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mother Iggy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mother Iggy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mother Iggy using one of the exchanges listed above.

