John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 14824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $688.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 262.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 119,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 86,284 shares during the period. Brueske Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 54,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

