JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.44 and last traded at $115.15, with a volume of 2875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBMC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 31,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

