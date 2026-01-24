Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,537 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.85.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.33 and a twelve month high of $465.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.10 and its 200-day moving average is $344.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.