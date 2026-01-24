Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 45,133 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 255.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $77.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.