Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,321 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.26 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

