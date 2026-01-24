Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases 24,155 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $HAWX

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 5.79% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 217,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 225.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HAWX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,469. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $315.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

