Conflux Price Tops $0.0711 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $368.08 million and $13.61 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89,387.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.00666900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.78 or 0.00580367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00414925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00076812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00013073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,176,204,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,176,179,035 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,176,111,558.23. The last known price of Conflux is 0.07169157 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $14,610,637.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

