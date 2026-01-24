Velas (VLX) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $720.89 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00003931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,764,304,288 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

