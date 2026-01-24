Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 5,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $119,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Birch Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 410,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,635,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $356.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.33.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated a Buy on UNH and kept a $430 price target, highlighting the importance of the upcoming Medicare Advantage 2027 Advance Notice as a potential tailwind for enrollment and margins. Mizuho reiterates Buy

Mizuho reiterated a Buy on UNH and kept a $430 price target, highlighting the importance of the upcoming Medicare Advantage 2027 Advance Notice as a potential tailwind for enrollment and margins. Positive Sentiment: Retail sentiment on Reddit and X has moved from deeply bearish to neutral over the past week, helping shares recover after retail-driven selling earlier this month. Reddit sentiment shift

Retail sentiment on Reddit and X has moved from deeply bearish to neutral over the past week, helping shares recover after retail-driven selling earlier this month. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly (from $411 to $409) but kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence despite a small technical cut to the target. Morgan Stanley target change

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly (from $411 to $409) but kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence despite a small technical cut to the target. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary and market moves note UNH has outperformed the broader market in short-term trading, reflecting mixed buying interest ahead of the Jan. 27 catalyst. Outperforms broader market

Recent commentary and market moves note UNH has outperformed the broader market in short-term trading, reflecting mixed buying interest ahead of the Jan. 27 catalyst. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth executives faced tough questioning from Congress on healthcare affordability — a reminder of political/regulatory risk that could pressure policy outcomes or public perception. Congressional grilling

UnitedHealth executives faced tough questioning from Congress on healthcare affordability — a reminder of political/regulatory risk that could pressure policy outcomes or public perception. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth announced it will rebate 2026 ACA plan profits to customers, which could weigh on near-term margins and highlights ongoing regulatory/competitive pressure in the individual market. ACA profit rebate

UnitedHealth announced it will rebate 2026 ACA plan profits to customers, which could weigh on near-term margins and highlights ongoing regulatory/competitive pressure in the individual market. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn of rising medical costs and a higher medical cost ratio (MCR) heading into Q4 results — several pieces advise caution until the Jan. 27 release when clearer margin and cost detail will arrive. Cost pressures warning

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

