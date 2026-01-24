Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 8,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.56.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

