iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Bought by Edge Financial Advisors LLC

Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $93.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

