Edge Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.9% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $64.82.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

