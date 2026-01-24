Edge Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,757 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 217.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.53. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

