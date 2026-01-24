Edge Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF $AVNM

Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the quarter. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. FMB Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,831,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $251,000.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVNM opened at $77.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns. AVNM was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

