Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $13.42 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 152.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,472 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 422,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,129,000 after buying an additional 993,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after acquiring an additional 52,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $86.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE CL opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.30. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

