Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,685,157,000 after buying an additional 3,025,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,348,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,810,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,288,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,933 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,518,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 615,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.97.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

