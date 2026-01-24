Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,685,157,000 after buying an additional 3,025,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,348,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,810,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,288,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,933 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,518,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 615,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support: several firms reiterate/raise buy ratings and high price targets (Guggenheim, Truist, TD Cowen), which underpins upside expectations for UBER. Guggenheim buy rating
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional conviction: Pershing Square and other large holders keep sizable positions in Uber, signaling continued institutional confidence and potential support for the shares. Ackman holds Uber
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial wins: Guzman y Gomez signed an exclusive Uber Eats delivery deal in Australia and Kroger’s nationwide rollout onto Uber apps highlights continued demand for Uber’s delivery platform. Guzman y Gomez Uber Eats deal
- Positive Sentiment: Robotaxi narrative support: bullish investors/strategists (e.g., ARK; Ross Gerber comments) continue to include Uber in the long-term autonomous-vehicle opportunity, supporting the growth story for patient investors. Ross Gerber on robotaxis
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/strategy pieces from Zacks and Seeking Alpha argue for long-term upside and momentum, providing frameworks for buy?the?dip cases but noting valuation tradeoffs. Seeking Alpha long-term upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Company messaging: CEO commentary urging investors to separate substantive AI winners from hype may help set investor expectations around which AI initiatives will move the needle. CEO on AI focus
- Negative Sentiment: Autonomy competition risk: Wedbush and other commentators flag accelerating rollouts by Waymo and Tesla as long?term threats to traditional ride?hailing economics; this is pressuring multiples as investors model AV outcomes. Wedbush on AV risk
- Negative Sentiment: New low-cost rivals/tele?operated models: startups claiming much lower per?ride costs could compress margins if they scale in key markets. Rental startup threat
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and governance headlines: a novel lawsuit over a women’s safety feature and recent insider selling (Tony West) add headline risk and may sap short?term sentiment. Lawsuit over safety feature Insider sale SEC filing
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UBER opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
