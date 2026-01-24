Fellaz Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Fellaz has a total market cap of $213.03 million and $2.21 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,419.25 or 0.99892713 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Fellaz Profile
Fellaz’s genesis date was June 26th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,054,642,740 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official message board is medium.com/@fellaz. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.io.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fellaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fellaz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.