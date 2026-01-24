Promising Space Stocks To Follow Today – January 23rd

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and AST SpaceMobile are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business or a significant segment involves space-related activities — including launch services, satellite manufacture and operation, ground infrastructure, space-based data and communications, and emerging areas like space tourism and in-orbit services. For investors, space stocks offer exposure to the commercial space sector’s long-term growth potential but typically carry higher volatility, technological and regulatory risks, and often longer timelines to meaningful cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

