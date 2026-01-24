Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 287,500 shares of company stock worth $65,892,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $399.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $412.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.87. The company has a market capitalization of $449.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business's revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.66.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

