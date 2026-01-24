Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $501.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.97 and a 200-day moving average of $504.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

