National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.21 and last traded at $145.7590, with a volume of 10566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.79.

National HealthCare Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.13.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $382.66 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

National HealthCare Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 59.12%.

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

