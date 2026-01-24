Graham (NYSE:GHM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 13980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Noble Financial downgraded Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Graham from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graham has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Graham Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $827.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Graham had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Analysts predict that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Graham by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graham by 383.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

