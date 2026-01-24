Helium (HNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.60 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $225.65 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001353 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Helium
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 186,321,438 coins. Helium’s official message board is blog.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
