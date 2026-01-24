Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Director Barry Golsen Sells 15,926 Shares

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) Director Barry Golsen sold 15,926 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $159,737.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,481.29. This represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lsb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.13 million, a PE ratio of -988.50 and a beta of 0.75. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lsb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.The firm had revenue of $155.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXU. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research raised Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lsb Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lsb Industries by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Lsb Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lsb Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 90.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Lsb Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

