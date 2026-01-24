63,615 Shares in American International Group, Inc. $AIG Bought by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 63,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in American International Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after acquiring an additional 63,212 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

American International Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE AIG opened at $72.23 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $88.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

Featured Articles

