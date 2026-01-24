Gibbs Wealth Management Sells 7,524 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Gibbs Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.4% of Gibbs Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gibbs Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.