Westfuller Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Westfuller Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,696 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,139 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 611,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 264,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,626,000 after buying an additional 58,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.