Westfuller Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Westfuller Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,696 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,139 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 611,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 264,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,626,000 after buying an additional 58,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
