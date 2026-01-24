Delta Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 108.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.