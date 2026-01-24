Delta Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 108.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
