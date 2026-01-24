iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Holdings Increased by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.43. The company has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

