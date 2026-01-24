Strong Achieves Market Cap of $141.42 Thousand (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Strong has a market capitalization of $141.42 thousand and approximately $99.39 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

