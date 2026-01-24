Venus USDC Price Tops $0.0262 on Major Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $75.44 million and approximately $121.59 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 2,875,171,620 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 2,903,213,168.39746063. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02623791 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

