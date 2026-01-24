Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Kennametal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,001,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after buying an additional 155,566 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 65.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,154,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,221,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,891,000 after purchasing an additional 234,550 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kennametal by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,887,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 505,669 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

