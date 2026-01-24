iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 58.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $246,000. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 17.8% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 1st. William Blair raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

