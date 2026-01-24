26,269 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Acquired by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Airbnb by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Airbnb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $17,204,043.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $28,475,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 232,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,929.90. The trade was a 50.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,388,372 shares of company stock worth $171,733,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

