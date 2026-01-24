Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.07.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.91.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $616,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,887.45. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

