iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,611,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.33.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, EVP John C. Watts sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,800. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 513 shares of company stock valued at $302,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $649.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $669.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

