HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,573 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,601,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,646 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,614,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,209,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,042 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,163,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,873,000 after buying an additional 4,089,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,564,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $39.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

