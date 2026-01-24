Strs Ohio Sells 90,809 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 637,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,809 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 84,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 43.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 22.8% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 364,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Exelon Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.