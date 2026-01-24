Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,411,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 193,956 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,928,000 after buying an additional 1,699,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.