Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) CEO Daniel Schreiber Sells 126,625 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Schreiber sold 126,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $11,996,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,523,534 shares in the company, valued at $144,339,611.16. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lemonade Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $99.90.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Lemonade

Positive Sentiment: Strategic Tesla partnership — Lemonade announced a technical collaboration to price miles driven under Tesla FSD with a ~50% discount, which investors view as validation of Lemonade’s data-driven pricing and a potential path to profitable customer acquisition. Lemonade’s Tesla Deal Could Rewrite How Auto Insurance Is Priced

Strategic Tesla partnership — Lemonade announced a technical collaboration to price miles driven under Tesla FSD with a ~50% discount, which investors view as validation of Lemonade’s data-driven pricing and a potential path to profitable customer acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Product rollout & market reaction — Multiple press pieces highlight Lemonade’s new autonomous?vehicle insurance for Tesla FSD users and the stock recently hit a multi?year/52?week high as investors priced in growth and margin upside from cross?selling and lower acquisition costs. Insurtech Lemonade Unveils AI?Driven Insurance for Autonomous Vehicles

Product rollout & market reaction — Multiple press pieces highlight Lemonade’s new autonomous?vehicle insurance for Tesla FSD users and the stock recently hit a multi?year/52?week high as investors priced in growth and margin upside from cross?selling and lower acquisition costs. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought a material number of call contracts (notable increase vs. average), signalling speculative bullish interest that can amplify moves if the partnership narrative continues to play out.

Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought a material number of call contracts (notable increase vs. average), signalling speculative bullish interest that can amplify moves if the partnership narrative continues to play out. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst attention & target resets — Coverage is being refreshed after the Tesla announcement; some analysts are raising targets while others caution gains may be short?lived unless fundamentals keep improving. How Lemonade Is Rewriting Its Story As Analyst Targets Reset

Analyst attention & target resets — Coverage is being refreshed after the Tesla announcement; some analysts are raising targets while others caution gains may be short?lived unless fundamentals keep improving. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks note on sustainability of the jump — Zacks flagged that heavy volume and estimate revisions drove the recent ~13% jump but warned that the momentum may not immediately extend without follow?through on estimates. Strength Seen in Lemonade: Can Its 13.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Zacks note on sustainability of the jump — Zacks flagged that heavy volume and estimate revisions drove the recent ~13% jump but warned that the momentum may not immediately extend without follow?through on estimates. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales — CEO Daniel Schreiber sold 126,625 shares (~$12.0M at ~$94.74) and another insider (John Sheldon Peters) sold 9,000 shares (~$810k). These sizable, disclosed Form 4 sales can be interpreted as near?term supply pressure or signal for some investors to take profits. Schreiber SEC Form 4 Peters SEC Form 4

Large insider sales — CEO Daniel Schreiber sold 126,625 shares (~$12.0M at ~$94.74) and another insider (John Sheldon Peters) sold 9,000 shares (~$810k). These sizable, disclosed Form 4 sales can be interpreted as near?term supply pressure or signal for some investors to take profits. Negative Sentiment: Execution & regulatory risk — The Tesla product rollout is currently limited and depends on FSD safety metrics and state/regulatory approvals; any setbacks or higher claims could hurt Lemonade’s improved margin story (this is noted in coverage of the deal).

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Here are the key news stories impacting Lemonade this week:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,279,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,506,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 825,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,254,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,145,000 after buying an additional 513,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 217,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on Lemonade and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Lemonade in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Read Our Latest Report on LMND

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.