ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) versus ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Financial Contrast

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) and ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and ZK International Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThyssenKrupp $36.31 billion N/A $514.57 million $1.65 8.09 ZK International Group $108.20 million 0.10 -$2.78 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ThyssenKrupp has higher revenue and earnings than ZK International Group.

0.3% of ZK International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of ZK International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZK International Group has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ThyssenKrupp and ZK International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThyssenKrupp 2 1 1 2 2.50 ZK International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and ZK International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThyssenKrupp 2.80% 9.15% 3.27% ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ThyssenKrupp beats ZK International Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThyssenKrupp

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About ZK International Group

(Get Free Report)

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. The company also provides stainless steel band, copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. Its products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.