Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $543.8235.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $586.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $590.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $596.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

