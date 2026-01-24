Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Johnson Rice reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 15.56%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 73,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 138,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Devon Energy by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

