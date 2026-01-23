Luk Fook (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Luk Fook Trading Up 22.6%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Luk Fook Company Profile
Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS: LKFLF) is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.
The company’s product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.
