Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.7150, with a volume of 93621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Trading Up 1.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world. The bank competes to be the leading global provider of financial solutions for demanding clients creating exceptional value for its shareholders and people

