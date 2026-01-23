GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Announces $0.17 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1667 per share on Tuesday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of YSPY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,740. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.51% of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF

