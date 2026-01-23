Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN):

1/21/2026 – Global Payments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Global Payments was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/16/2026 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $927,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,999.04. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,772 and sold 18,080 shares valued at $1,439,350. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

