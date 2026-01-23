Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.69 and last traded at $149.4410, with a volume of 24111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,785.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

